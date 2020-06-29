Beware the Asian longhorned beetle: Inspectors survey trees after invasive insect discovered

As the beetle bores into the tree it interrupts the flow of life-giving sap and weakens the tree, ultimately killing it. Infested trees also can become safety hazards, since branches can drop and trees can fall over, especially during storms.

South Carolina is the sixth state to detect an Asian longhorned beetle infestation. The pest has been eradicated from New Jersey and Illinois; eradication efforts are ongoing in New York, Massachusetts and Ohio with guidance from the APHIS Asian Longhorned Beetle Eradication Program.

Residents in the town of Hollywood and in surrounding Charleston County communities are encouraged to allow state and federal access to property to survey for the pest. They can also help by looking for the beetle and examining the trees on their property for damage beetles may be caused.

"The number one thing we need is access to property in the inspection area," Long said. "Survey crews will be operating in the area for the next several weeks and possibly months as we determine the extent of the infestation. Landowners' cooperation is vital to ensuring this pest doesn't establish a foothold.