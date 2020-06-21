Bees become victims: 'Murder hornet' panic is taking toll on pollinators

Which is why, if there are nests in Washington, Yanega said, it's important to find them now. "Queens have to go all the way from April to September before they can have their own reproductive offspring," he said. "If we can intercept them any time in between there, we can kill them, and that's that."

But that's in Washington, in the most northwest point of the contiguous U.S., and there still hadn't been any reported sightings, Yanega said. In the meantime, freaked-out people across the U.S. have started putting out traps, Yanega said, and state apiarists (beekeepers) in Kentucky and Tennessee have announced plans to put out traps this month.

Unfortunately, the bait in those traps, a mixture of orange juice and rice cooking wine, is attractive to all kinds of native insects, Yanega said, and so far, that's all people have been catching.

Considering the nuisance they can be at picnics and other outdoor events, some people might not fret about killing bees or wasps, giant or not, "but they are significant beneficial insects," Yanega said. "They eat several times their weight in caterpillars from people's vegetable gardens and ornamental plants, so indiscriminately killing them does much more harm than good."