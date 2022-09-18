BARNYARD BRIEFS: Workshop focuses on contract grazing

A workshop is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30, on the benefits of contract grazing.

The workshop is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Eastover. The cost is $50 and includes lunch.

The workshop is being put on by Clemson University Cooperative Extension.

The workshop will look at a successful contract grazing program featuring high density multipaddock intensive grazing of warm-season covers in a row-cropped field with S.C. Midlands farmers and cattle owner Kenny Mullis and landowner Jason Carter.

Attendees will be able to observe both the livestock and row-crop operations and learn from the farmers why the program is successful for both parties.

Participants will learn the details of setting up a collaborative program such as this, including logistics of making it work, startup considerations, space requirements and division of work. Schedules, contracts and budgets will be shared.

Integrating livestock into vegetable and row-crop production systems is sometimes referred to at the fifth principal of managing soil health.

Mullis and Carter as well as Dr. Buz Kloot from the University of South Carolina Arnold School of Public Health will also present information on how the soil can improve as a result of this system.

To register go to: https://tinyurl.com/2p 8x66yj

For more information contact: kgilker@clemson.edu

Vegetable Field Day

From fertility to fungicides, irrigation to insect management, digging and grading to new varieties, the 2022 Clemson Agronomic and Vegetable Field Day offers the latest information for South Carolina farmers.

The Thursday, Sept. 22, field day begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the Clemson Edisto Research and Education Center, 64 Research Road, Blackville, South Carolina 29817. Activities begin at 9 a.m. and include an Agronomic Tour and a Vegetable Tour. The tours will run concurrently. Attendees will choose one tour to go on.

Topics covered on the Agronomic Tour include fungicides for foliar diseases, nematode management in cotton and soybean, and double cropping soybean after corn. A weed update for corn and soybean will be given, and participants will learn about grain sorghum nitrogen management, fertility in row crops, irrigation management and insect management in cotton and soybean.

The Vegetable Tour will consist of discussions on pumpkin variety trials, which includes 40 lines, and pickleworm trapping in pumpkins. Participants also will learn about drip irrigated versus dry land sweet potatoes, digging and grading sweet potatoes and new sweet potato varieties being tested at the EREC.

Registration is not required and there is no cost for the field day which ends with lunch from noon-1 p.m. Pesticide and Certified Crop Advisor Credits will be offered.

For more information, contact Michael Marshall, Clemson weed scientist, at 803-522-1415 or marsha3@clemson.edu.