BARNYARD BRIEFS: Scouting workshop, hay contest and more

The workshop aims to engage minority landowners and producers to learn more about the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service funding program.

The program looks to provide landowners information on how to enhance land, expand market opportunities, increase profitability, start an agriculture business, conduct conservation planning and begin the Environmental Quality Incentives Program/Conservation Stewardship Program application process.

Individuals do not need to own land in Orangeburg County to attend the Zoom session.

For questions contact: Ken Harvin at ken@scaced.org.

Southeastern Hay Contest

Prove your hay is the best!

Entry into the Southeastern Hay Contest is now open.

All entries need to be received by Sept. 1. Winners will be notified by Oct. 1.

The awards will be presented Oct. 19 during the annual Sunbelt Ag Expo held in Moultrie, Georgia.