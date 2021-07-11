BARNYARD BRIEFS: Scouting workshop, hay contest and more

Crop scouting workshop
A crop scouting workshop for cotton, peanuts and soybeans is scheduled for Thursday, July 29.
The workshop, offered by Clemson Extension, will be held from 9 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the Cameron Community Club at 5376 Cameron Road in Cameron.
The program is designed to teach scouting techniques and identification of insects and disease of cotton, peanut and soybeans.
The program agenda:
Morning Session – Cotton/Soybean
9 a.m. - Meet at Cameron Community Club
9:15 a.m. – Introductions/travel to cotton and soybean fields
9:45 a.m. – In field sampling and identification – cotton and soybean
Noon – Lunch (Cameron Community Club)
Afternoon Session - Peanut
1:15 p.m. – Introductions/travel to peanut field location
1:45 p.m. – In field sampling and identification – peanut
2:45 p.m. – Wrap up and final discussion
Pesticide recertification credits and Certified Crop Advisor continuing education hours have been applied for.
A box lunch will be provided at the end of the morning session.
Preregistration via Eventbrite is required.
Morning session – Cotton/Soybean https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crop-scouting-workshop-tickets-162591913791
Afternoon session – Peanut https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crop-scouting-workshop-afternoon-session-peanuttickets-162670544979
Morning and afternoon sessions are capped at 50 participants each.
Individuals are asked to contact Jonathan Croft at croft@clemson.edu or 803-516-4207 if there are any questions or problems with registration.
FSA seeks nominations
The USDA's Farm Service Agency is accepting nominations for FSA County Committee elections through Aug. 2.
Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters on Nov. 1, with Dec. 6 being the last day to return ballots to FSA offices.
New committee members will take office on Jan. 1, 2022.
Landowner workshop
A landowner workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, July 27, in Orangeburg County.
The workshop will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
The workshop aims to engage minority landowners and producers to learn more about the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service funding program.
The program looks to provide landowners information on how to enhance land, expand market opportunities, increase profitability, start an agriculture business, conduct conservation planning and begin the Environmental Quality Incentives Program/Conservation Stewardship Program application process.
Individuals do not need to own land in Orangeburg County to attend the Zoom session.
To register: https://sclandownerworkshop.eventbrite.com
For questions contact: Ken Harvin at ken@scaced.org.
Southeastern Hay Contest
Prove your hay is the best!
Entry into the Southeastern Hay Contest is now open.
All entries need to be received by Sept. 1. Winners will be notified by Oct. 1.
The awards will be presented Oct. 19 during the annual Sunbelt Ag Expo held in Moultrie, Georgia.
The grand prize winner (overall highest Relative Forage Quality) will receive the choice of the use of a new Massey Ferguson RK Series rotary rake or a new Massey Ferguson DM Series Professional disc mower for the 2021 hay production season and $1000 cash.
The top three entries in each category will receive cash prizes:
1st place: $250
2nd place: $200
3rd place: $100
The awards ceremony is traditionally held during the expo.
Local farmers are asked to contact Clemson University Cooperative Extension Midlands District Livestock and Forages agent Nicole Correa about contest entry or any other livestock/forages questions or concerns. Correa can be reached at 808-397-9026.
For more information, go to www.sehaycontest.com