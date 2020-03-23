BARNYARD BRIEFS: SCDA launches hemp portal

COLUMBIA — As the response to the COVID-19 outbreak unfolds, the S.C. Department of Agriculture has made some modifications to the hemp farming permit application process to allow farmers to navigate the process more easily.

The deadline to apply for a hemp farming permit is still March 31 at 4:30 p.m. SCDA will not be modifying this deadline.

Some changes have been made to the process:

• SCDA will modify the mandatory in-person orientation for hemp farming permit applicants so it can be completed online. More information about the orientation will be provided once the application deadline has passed.

• SCDA has launched an online portal for hemp farming applications: http://kellysolutions.com/sc/hempgrower/NewApplication/ApplicationInstructions.asp

Hemp handlers and processors will eventually be able to apply through the portal as well, but for now only hemp farming permit applications are being accepted.

• Because of difficulties obtaining background checks during the COVID-19 response, SCDA will accept applications without a completed background check. We will not issue permits until an applicant completes a background check.