BARNYARD BRIEFS: Orangeburg County gets 2 new ag agents

Calhoun student at leadership event

MCCORMICK – Kaylee Zeigler of Calhoun County was among 36 rising high school juniors and seniors from across South Carolina who recently participated in the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation’s 2021 Youth Leadership Conference at the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe in McCormick.

The conference, held July 25-28, allowed students to gain leadership skills and a better understanding of S.C. agriculture and the South Carolina legislative process. Students were addressed by industry professionals on leadership, team building and goal setting.

“The Youth Leadership Conference, sponsored by our SCFB Women’s Leadership program, allows students to explore opportunities within agriculture while developing their skills to be leaders in the industry,” said Elizabeth Wood, SCFB director of agricultural literacy, women and youth programs.