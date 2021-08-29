BARNYARD BRIEFS: Orangeburg County gets 2 new ag agents

Orangeburg County Clemson Extension has hired Phillip Carnley to serve as the area horticulture agent.
The agency has also hired Nicole Correa to serve as the area livestock and forages agent for Orangeburg, Calhoun and Lexington counties
Carnley is from Aiken, where was part of his local FFA Chapter and where he learned about greenhouse production.
Carnley went on to earn his bachelor of science in horticulture at Clemson University.
Before joining Clemson Extension, Carnley worked for the City of Orangeburg and oversaw horticultural operations and All-America Rose Selection (AARS) trials at Edisto Memorial Gardens.
Carnley will be responsible for assisting growers in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
Correa is from Hawaii, where she grew up on her family’s ranch on the North Shore of O'ahu.
Correa completed her bachelor of science at Colorado State University, where she studied animal science.
She went on to graduate with a master of science in animal science from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Her interest in the extension began while completing her graduate degree.
Carnley can be reached at pcarnle@clemson.edu or 803-516-4210.
Correa can be reached through the Orangeburg office at 803-534-6280 or by email at ncorrea@clemson.edu.
Calhoun student at leadership event
MCCORMICK – Kaylee Zeigler of Calhoun County was among 36 rising high school juniors and seniors from across South Carolina who recently participated in the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation’s 2021 Youth Leadership Conference at the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe in McCormick.
The conference, held July 25-28, allowed students to gain leadership skills and a better understanding of S.C. agriculture and the South Carolina legislative process. Students were addressed by industry professionals on leadership, team building and goal setting.
“The Youth Leadership Conference, sponsored by our SCFB Women’s Leadership program, allows students to explore opportunities within agriculture while developing their skills to be leaders in the industry,” said Elizabeth Wood, SCFB director of agricultural literacy, women and youth programs.
2020 SCFB Youth Ambassador Christle Tindall said, “The SCFB Youth Leadership Conference is unlike any other summer camp. Students from all across the state gather to develop leadership skills, further their knowledge in agricultural topics and grow their network with industry professionals. I’ve had the opportunity to serve as a counselor for the past three summers and this year’s camp was an outstanding group of students. I look forward to seeing them all accomplish great things in their future.”
Participants watched the film "Field of Dreams" and used lessons from the movie to draw comparisons to leadership opportunities in their own lives. They constructed wildlife scent stations, identified various cuts of meat, created animal identification tags and tasted cheeses. Students interviewed SCFB staff and learned ways each department helps the agricultural community. The Aiken, Newberry and McCormick County Young Farmers and Ranchers also hosted an Ag Olympics competition.
“South Carolina’s agricultural industry is a vital part of the state’s economy,” SCFB President Harry Ott said. “We advocate so our children and grandchildren can farm long after we are gone. Educating our youth on opportunities available to them within the agriculture industry is the first step in involving students so they can have a lasting voice in today’s issues.”
Pesticide training Sept. 17
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service will offer private pesticide applicator license certification training Friday, Sept. 17.
The training will occur from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Office at 1550 Henley St., Suite 200, in Orangeburg.
The cost of the training is $90 per person, payable at the door with cash, check, or credit/debit card.
The private pesticide applicator license is intended for agricultural producers who must purchase, use or supervise the use of restricted-use pesticides on their operation.
This is not a certification for homeowners, commercial applicators or pest-control operators.
To register go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/initial-private-pesticide-applicator-training-program-tickets-166970973677
Preregistration is required to participate.
Individuals are asked to preregister by Sept. 15.
Due to COVID-19 protocols the program will be capped at 10 participants.
Attendees will be asked to follow COVID-19 protocols including wearing mask in the meeting room, social distancing and washing hands often.
For questions, contact: Jonathan Croft at croft@clemson.edu or 803-516-4207.
Skelley president of ag alumni board
COLUMBIA -- Ben D. Skelley of Lexington has been named president of the Agriculture Alumni Board of Directors of Clemson University’s College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences.
Skelley will serve a two-year term at the helm of the organization.
Skelley, an honor graduate of Clemson University in 2002 with a BS degree in agricultural and applied economics with a minor in business administration, is also a graduate of the South Carolina Bankers School.
The Clemson Agriculture Alumni Board was formed in 1992 as an advocacy group to promote the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences through educational and recognition programs. A primary objective of the board is to inspire and encourage young people to choose careers in agriculture and attend Clemson University,” he added.
The board, in concert with the college, sponsors an annual golf tournament and a clay shooting benefit to raise funds for scholarships, co-sponsors the Ag-Tailgate Educational Event held during a home football game and conducts a recognition program of Outstanding Clemson Agriculture Alumni.
Skelley, a senior vice president of AgSouth Farm Credit, ACA, serves as director of corporate lending and capital markets with a local office in Batesburg-Leesville.