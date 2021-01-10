BARNYARD BRIEFS: Local Farm Bureau women receive awards

Organic certification can help farmers and food producers find new markets and expand their customer base. The cost share grant helps alleviate some of the financial burden of certification.

“I value our partners at ArborOne and AgSouth and their support of South Carolina farmers,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “This is a great example of cooperation that can directly improve agribusinesses’ bottom lines.”

To learn more about this new funding opportunity and other cost share reimbursement programs through SCDA, visit agriculture.sc.gov/grants.

Pest management online forum

Registration is now open for the 2021 integrated pest management (IPM) open forum.

The forum is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Online check-in will be from 8:50 a.m. to 9 a.m..

The meeting is intended for anyone involved in South Carolina specialty and row crop production.