BARNYARD BRIEFS: Local Farm Bureau women receive awards

COLUMBIA –Jane Myers and Jennifer Wimberly, Orangeburg County Farm Bureau Women's Committee co-chairs, received a special achievement award on behalf of Orangeburg County during the organization's 77th annual meeting held recently in Columbia..
Tammy Carson and Teresa Waltz, Calhoun County Farm Bureau Women's Committee co-chairs, also received a special achievement award on behalf of Calhoun County.
Orangeburg and Calhoun counties were recognized for having two of the top Farm Bureau women's programs in the state during 2020.
South Carolina Farm Bureau is a grassroots, non-profit organization that celebrates and supports family farmers, locally grown food and our rural lands through legislative advocacy, education and community outreach. The organization, founded in 1944, serves nearly 100,000 member families in 47 chapters.
For more information, please visit www.scfb.org.
Credit groups help with organic certification
COLUMBIA – Two farm credit associations are supporting organic certification for Palmetto State farmers by supplementing a popular grant program offered by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.
The Organic Certification Cost Share Program uses federal money to reimburse producers and handlers of agricultural products up to 50% of their total allowable organic certification costs, up to a maximum of $500 per certification scope. AgSouth Farm Credit, ACA, and ArborOne Farm Credit, ACA, have generously offered to supplement SCDA’s grant offers with additional funding, for an additional 25% of certification costs up to a maximum of $250 per certification scope.
Organic certification can help farmers and food producers find new markets and expand their customer base. The cost share grant helps alleviate some of the financial burden of certification.
“I value our partners at ArborOne and AgSouth and their support of South Carolina farmers,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “This is a great example of cooperation that can directly improve agribusinesses’ bottom lines.”
To learn more about this new funding opportunity and other cost share reimbursement programs through SCDA, visit agriculture.sc.gov/grants.
Pest management online forum
Registration is now open for the 2021 integrated pest management (IPM) open forum.
The forum is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Online check-in will be from 8:50 a.m. to 9 a.m..
The meeting is intended for anyone involved in South Carolina specialty and row crop production.
Input from this meeting will help shape the continued programming provided by the Clemson IPM program, which is focused on Extension efforts to improve management of pests of row crops (cotton, corn, peanut, soybean, and sorghum) and specialty crops (vegetables, peach and small fruits, landscape and nursery plants).
Register for the meeting at: https://clemson.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYrdeypqzguGNQt6IEQdjzc53fX4Yk5kbkz
Individuals with questions are asked to contact Tim Bryant (timb@clemson.edu).
Gene Kodama assumes presidency of Society of American Foresters
Former SC State Forester to lead the forestry profession's national educational and scientific association
WASHINGTON -- Henry E. "Gene" Kodama, RF, CF began his one-year term as president of the Society of American Foresters on Jan. 1.
A member since 1975, the former South Carolina state forester and executive director of the S.C. Forestry Commission has been a longtime champion of SAF and the forestry profession. His contributions were formally recognized by SAF in 2015 with the Gifford Pinchot Medal and in 2018 by the National Association of State Foresters (NASF) with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Kodama will serve on SAF's Board of Directors as immediate past president in 2022.
Retired from the Forestry Commission in 2018, Kodama is currently president of an LLC that provides land and forestry services. He and his wife Karen are also proud owners and residents of Walnut Bluff, a 67-acre Certified American Tree Farm that is used for growing timber, providing recreation and educating people about forestry and conservation.