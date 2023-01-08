BARNYARD BRIEFS: Introduction to homesteading classes scheduled

Orangeburg County Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service in conjunction with Lexington County will offer a three-part introduction to homesteading class series.

The homesteading classes are intended for landowners and others interested in homesteading to guide prospective homesteaders in the right direction.

Topics include food preservation, business planning for your homestead, and pond management. Refreshments will be provided

Each class is $40 per person.

The classes will be held:

Friday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 605 West Main St., Suite 100, at the Lexington County Extension Office.

Preregistration is required to participate.

Individuals should preregister by Thursday, Jan. 12, if they plan to attend.

For preregistration, contact: Nicole Correa at ncorrea@clemson.edu; Samantha Houston at housto7@clemson.edu or 803-359-8515 or Phillip Carnley at pcarnle@clemson.edu or 803-516-4210.

Friday Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 2700 Savannah Highway in Charleston at the Coastal Research and Education Center.

Topics include farm food safety; selling honey, eggs and cottage foods in South Carolina; basic livestock care, and specialty fruits for the coast.

Refreshments will be provided

Preregistration is required to participate.

Preregister by Thursday, Jan. 19, if you plan to attend.

For preregistration, contact: Nicole Correa at ncorrea@clemson.edu; Phillip Carnley at pcarnle@clemson.edu or 803-516-4210; and Samantha Houston at housto7@clemson.edu or 803-520-1680.

Friday Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 3600 Columbia Road Embark Church in Orangeburg.

Topics include basic livestock handling, Homestead Produce 101: produce selection, planting dates and soil sampling. Refreshments will be provided

Preregistration is required to participate.

Preregister by Thursday, Jan. 16, if you plan to attend.

For preregistration, contact: Nicole Correa at ncorrea@clemson.edu; Phillip Carnley at pcarnle@clemson.edu or 803-516-4210 or Samantha Houston at housto7@clemson.edu or (803) 520-1680.

Muscadine Pruning Workshop

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service in Orangeburg County will offer a Muscadine Pruning Workshop on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 415 Redbank Road in Orangeburg.

The workshop will include a hands-on demonstration and is designed for all whether you are interested in the maintenance of your own muscadine vines or are a landscape professional looking to hone your skills.

Preregistration by Jan. 25 is required to participate.

The workshop will be held in the field, and no restroom facilities are present.

If inclement weather is expected, the event will be postponed for another date.

For preregistration, contact: Phillip Carnley at pcarnle@clemson.edu or 803-516-4210.