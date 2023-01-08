 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
BARNYARD BRIEFS

BARNYARD BRIEFS: Introduction to homesteading classes scheduled

  • 0
FARM clemson extension logo

Orangeburg County Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service in conjunction with Lexington County will offer a three-part introduction to homesteading class series.

The homesteading classes are intended for landowners and others interested in homesteading to guide prospective homesteaders in the right direction.

Topics include food preservation, business planning for your homestead, and pond management. Refreshments will be provided

Each class is $40 per person.

The classes will be held:

  • Friday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 605 West Main St., Suite 100, at the Lexington County Extension Office.

Preregistration is required to participate.

Individuals should preregister by Thursday, Jan. 12, if they plan to attend.

People are also reading…

For preregistration, contact: Nicole Correa at ncorrea@clemson.edu; Samantha Houston at housto7@clemson.edu or 803-359-8515 or Phillip Carnley at pcarnle@clemson.edu or 803-516-4210.

Get TheTandD.com for $1 for 26 weeks
  • Friday Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 2700 Savannah Highway in Charleston at the Coastal Research and Education Center.

Topics include farm food safety; selling honey, eggs and cottage foods in South Carolina; basic livestock care, and specialty fruits for the coast.

Refreshments will be provided

Preregistration is required to participate.

Preregister by Thursday, Jan. 19, if you plan to attend.

For preregistration, contact: Nicole Correa at ncorrea@clemson.edu; Phillip Carnley at pcarnle@clemson.edu or 803-516-4210; and Samantha Houston at housto7@clemson.edu or 803-520-1680.

  • Friday Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 3600 Columbia Road Embark Church in Orangeburg.

Topics include basic livestock handling, Homestead Produce 101: produce selection, planting dates and soil sampling. Refreshments will be provided

War on feral hogs far from over

Preregistration is required to participate.

Preregister by Thursday, Jan. 16, if you plan to attend.

For preregistration, contact: Nicole Correa at ncorrea@clemson.edu; Phillip Carnley at pcarnle@clemson.edu or 803-516-4210 or Samantha Houston at housto7@clemson.edu or (803) 520-1680.

Muscadine Pruning Workshop

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service in Orangeburg County will offer a Muscadine Pruning Workshop on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 415 Redbank Road in Orangeburg.

The workshop will include a hands-on demonstration and is designed for all whether you are interested in the maintenance of your own muscadine vines or are a landscape professional looking to hone your skills.

Preregistration by Jan. 25 is required to participate.

The workshop will be held in the field, and no restroom facilities are present.

If inclement weather is expected, the event will be postponed for another date.

For preregistration, contact: Phillip Carnley at pcarnle@clemson.edu or 803-516-4210.

The goal of Richardson Adventure Farm's corn maze is to get lost  at least for a little while. Kids, adults and even dogs come in droves every fall, hoping they'll eventually get out. "It's kind of a way to test your intuition almost," visitor Jorey Henderson said.Spanning more than 28 acres and featuring 10 miles of trails, the Illinois corn maze proclaims to be the world's largest. This year alone, it attracted over 100,000 visitors from September through October."I just love it," co-owner George Richardson said. "People are having so much fun." Richardson is a fifth-generation family farmer. "Inside the corn maze itself, there's a number of games the biggest game being finding all of the checkpoints," Richardson said.For decades, Richardson and his brothers mostly raised pigs. Then, the market collapsed in the late 90s. To survive, they decided to try something new."We like talking with people," Richardson said. "We like seeing them come to our farm to have fun, and that's when we thought 'let's try a corn maze.' It was kind of a new idea in 2001."They've even had a few scares.SEE MORE: Cranberries Are Ready For Harvest In The Cheesehead State"There was one year when a person who had imbibed a little too much was at the back of the maze," Richardson said. "He decided to go into the cornfield, lay down and sleep, and it took us about an hour to find him."From up close, the endless zigzagging trails may appear random. But from high above, the labyrinth cut through the cornfield makes up an impressive image, celebrating the 60th anniversary of James Bond.The intricate design is made using a corn planter tractor fitted with a GPS and autosteer.Every year, a creative designer comes up with a new picture. "Everybody remembers a 2013 maze where we celebrated the first song The Beatles recorded, 'Love Me Do,'" Richardson said.For thrill-seekers who pay the cover charge of $18, the maze remains open after dark."I think it's the mystery of the darkness," visitor Lexi Farrey said. "We can't really see where the paths are.""If you've ever seen the movie 'Signs,' I wouldn't want it to be like that, maybe with the aliens," visitor Stacy Sroka said. "You're just completely surrounded by corn. You're in the farmland in the middle of kind of nowhere."But even if a visitor gets lost, don't worry. Richardson and his security team say they'll come get the lost ones before they close for the night."We're going to search, and we're going to search until we find the right person," Richardson said. "We've never lost anybody yet permanently."
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Farm Bureau Cares donates $46K

Farm Bureau Cares donates $46K

Farm Bureau Insurance agents and county Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina helped spread holiday cheer to those in their communities fa…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Marc Postlewaite plans to renovate the former Elloree Train Depot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News