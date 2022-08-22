BARNYARD BRIEFS: Grazing and row crop workshop Aug. 26

A grazing and row crop workshop is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 26, in Eastover.

The free workshop will be held at the Carter Farm at 1836 St. Matthew Church Road in Eastover.

The workshop begins at 8:30 a.m.

Attendees will be able to see a demonstration of adaptive hi-density multi-paddock grazing of warm season covers in a row-cropped field.

Attendees will be able to go into the field and see a contract grazing partnership between a livestock owner and row-crop landowner.

Attendees will be able to observe a livestock move in tall warm-season cover; walk in a recently grazed pasture to examine re-growth; and receive a quick briefing on original intent of the project, field history, set-up design, gaining trust of the livestock and first livestock occupation.

There will be time for questions and answers with the landowner and livestock owner. Topics of discussion will be the time commitment needed; what's in it for the livestock owner; what's in it for the landowner and preliminary costs (seed, machine, time, fence, water/electricity).

Dr. Buz Kloot of the University South Carolina Arnold School of Public Health; Kenny Mullis, cattle owner; and landowner Jason Carter will present the program.

They will be joined by forage experts from Clemson University.

The workshop is sponsored by the South Carolina Forage and Grazing Lands Coalition and the National Resource Conservation Service.