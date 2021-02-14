BARNYARD BRIEFS: Free virtual meetings scheduled during Feb.

Wild hog management
South Carolina has experienced a dramatic increase in the distribution and abundance of wild hogs over the recent decades, leading to an increase in the damage these animals cause to natural, agricultural and developed landscapes.
A free webinar will be held Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The webinar will discuss the history, biology, ecology and management techniques for wild hogs.
Register here for the webinar: tinyurl.com/HogWebinar
Contact Ryan Bean at 803-840-6124 or rbean@clemson.edu for more information.
Corn and soybeans
Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service will offer two virtual 2021 Corn and Soybean Production Meetings during the month of February.
By participating in this program, producers will be updated on new information for the 2021 growing season.
The free virtual meetings are scheduled for Wednesday Feb. 17, at 1 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. The meetings will be held via Zoom.
At the conclusion of the panel update, time will be available for any questions related to corn or soybean production and further discussions.
Speakers include: Dr. Michael Plumblee, Corn and Soybean Extension Specialist; Dr. Jeremy Greene, Soybean Entomologist; Dr. Francis Reay-Jones, Corn Entomologist; Dr. Mike Marshall, Extension Weed Scientist; Dr. John Mueller, Nematologist/Plant Pathologist; Dr. Bhupinder Farmaha, Soil Fertility Extension Specialist.
To register for the program date you plan to attend, use the Eventbrite link provided: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sc-corn-and-soybean-productionmeetings-tickets-139653873495
One hour of pesticide credit has been requested for each of these meetings.
Peanut meeting
Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service will offer a virtual peanut production program Thursday on Feb. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The free program will be held via Zoom.
Program speakers are: Dr. Dan Anco, Clemson Extension Peanut Specialist; Dr. Kendall Kirk, Clemson Extension Precision Agriculture Engineer; Dr. Mike Marshall, Clemson Extension Agronomic Weed Specialist; and Dr. Nathan Smith, Clemson Extension Ag Economist.
For more information, contact Jonathan Croft croft@Clemson.edu or Joe Varn jvarn@Clemson.edu
Pesticide recertification credits and certified crop adviser credits have been applied for.
To register for the program use this link: https:// www.eventbrite.com/e/peanut-production-programtickets-135909895155
Cotton meeting
Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service will offer a virtual cotton production program on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. until noon.
The free meeting will be held via Zoom.
Program speakers will include: Dr. Mike Jones, Clemson Extension Cotton Specialist; Dr. John Mueller, Clemson Extension Plant Pathologist Engineer; Dr. Mike Marshall, Clemson Extension Agronomic Weed Specialist; and Dr. Jeremy Greene, Clemson Extension Entomologist.
For more information, contact Charles Davis at cdvs@clemson.edu or Jonathan Croft at croft@clemson.edu
Pesticide recertification credits and certified crop adviser credits have been applied for.
To register for the program, use the Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-cotton-production-programtickets-137686643457
Forest meeting
Scott Danskin, Forest Resource Analyst for the South Carolina Forestry Commission, will be the guest speaker for a virtual Orangeburg-Calhoun County Forest Landowners Association meeting.
The free virtual meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
He will provide an overview of current and future trends in South Carolina’s forest industry.
His presentation will cover data at both the state level and for the wood basket surrounding the Orangeburg and Calhoun area.
Danskin will cover harvest and growth levels, land-use change and an update on the state and regional forest industry.
To register go to this link: https://clemson.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0pfuihrDsuE9LQpcG0Yaph4ks vXd6W2F1_
For questions about using Zoom or if you need more information, contact Janet Steele at jmwatt@clemson.edu or 803-534-6280.
Fruits and vegetables
There are a number of virtual meetings hosted by Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service targeting commercial fruit and vegetable producers.
- Strawberry tissue sampling and fertigation -- Feb. 17, 12:30 p.m. Register at this link: https://clemson.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsd-iqqTsuG9JvUBryhi17IPO5s9Xn0qsH
- Produce safety rule grower training -- Feb. 18 and 19, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Register at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/remote-south-carolina-produce-safety-rule-grower-training-tickets-129489321045
- Apple meeting -- Feb. 25, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register at this link: https://clemson.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_313bPDAWQo-66fG6wV1MKw
- Peach meeting (Session 2) -- March 4, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. … Register at this link: https://clemson.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-FXaOXh5TUyNvikontxhjg
- Peach Breeding Update – Dr. Ksenija Gasic, Clemson University
- Peach Meeting (Session 3) -- March 4, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Register at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sc-peach-meeting-tickets-138328880405
Dicamba virtual trailing
Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service will offer four virtual 2021 dicamba use programs during the month of February.
The programs will be held virtually by Zoom Feb. 16, 18, 23 and 25.
Registration is required but there is no cost for program.
By participating in this program producers and applicators will be certified to purchase and apply dicamba containing products in S.C. during 2021.
To register for the program date you plan to attend, use the Eventbrite link provided:
- Feb. 16 – 6 to 7 p.m., https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dicamba-certification-trainingtickets-136855274811
- Feb. 18 – 11 a.m. until noon, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dicamba-certification-trainingtickets-136878422045
- Feb. 23 – 11 a.m. until noon, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dicamba-certification-trainingtickets-136878947617
- Feb. 25 – 6 to 7 p.m., https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dicamba-certification-trainingtickets-136879669777
Participants in the program that have a pesticide license will receive one hour of recertification credit.
For more information, contact Jonathan Croft 843-560-1806 croft@Clemson.edu