BARNYARD BRIEFS: Free virtual meetings scheduled during Feb.

Wild hog management

South Carolina has experienced a dramatic increase in the distribution and abundance of wild hogs over the recent decades, leading to an increase in the damage these animals cause to natural, agricultural and developed landscapes.

A free webinar will be held Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The webinar will discuss the history, biology, ecology and management techniques for wild hogs.

Register here for the webinar: tinyurl.com/HogWebinar

Contact Ryan Bean at 803-840-6124 or rbean@clemson.edu for more information.

Corn and soybeans

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service will offer two virtual 2021 Corn and Soybean Production Meetings during the month of February.

By participating in this program, producers will be updated on new information for the 2021 growing season.

The free virtual meetings are scheduled for Wednesday Feb. 17, at 1 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. The meetings will be held via Zoom.