BARNYARD BRIEFS: Cucurbit preplant meeting; irrigation meetings

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service in Orangeburg County in conjunction with Bamberg County will offer a cucurbit preplant meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The meeting will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Clemson University Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville. The address is 64 Research St.

The cucurbit preplant meeting is intended for commercial and fresh market growers as an informative meeting to discuss current and emerging issues in cucurbit production.

Lunch will be provided.

Preregistration is required to participate. Individuals should preregister by Friday, Feb. 4.

Individuals will be asked to follow COVID-19 protocols to include wearing masks, social distancing and hand sanitation/ washing often. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the door.

Preregister using the QR code or contact Phillip Carnley -- pcarnle@clemson.edu or 803-516-4210 -- or Rob Last -- rlast@clemson.edu or 803-259-7141.

Irrigation meetings

Two center-pivot irrigation meetings are scheduled in February.

One will be held at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville on Monday, Feb. 14, and the other will be at the Pee Dee Research and Education Center in Florence on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Both meetings will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Presentation topics include an introduction to Clemson Extension’s new Center Pivot Irrigation Test Program, cost-share opportunities through Natural Resources Conservation Service, energy-saving incentives and irrigation scheduling techniques.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend a trade show and hear from program sponsors. Farmers in attendance will be entered to win door prizes.

Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) credits have been applied for.

Lunch will be provided.

Register at tinyurl.com/edistoirrigation for the Blackville meeting and tinyurl.com/pdirrigation for the Pee Dee meeting.

For more information, contact Becky Davis at rwllms@Clemson.edu or 803-245-2661

W. P. Law, Komet Irrigation, Reinke Irrigation, Trellis, Nelson Irrigation, Broadwater Irrigation, Dorchester Irrigation, Dominion EnergyWise For Your Business and Palmetto Irrigation are all sponsoring the events.

