BARNYARD BRIEFS: Corn field day Aug. 4 at Edisto REC

The Edisto Research and Education Center will host a corn field day Thursday, Aug. 4.

The field day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Edisto REC at 64 Research Road in Blackville.

Topics will include: fungicides for foliar diseases, nematode management, agronomics, weed/insect management and fertility.

Light refreshments will be included. Pesticide and CCA (Certified Crop Advisor) credits will be available.

For more information contact: Dr. Michael Plumblee at 803-284-3343 or mplumbl@clemson.edu.

Crop scouting school

The Orangeburg County Extension Office will conduct a crop scouting school on Thursday, July 28.

This program is designed to teach scouting techniques and identification of insects and cotton, peanut and soybean disease.

The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Lone Star Plantation at 102 Po Boy Court in St. Matthews.

Agenda

Morning session – Cotton/Soybean

• 9 a.m. – Meet at Lone Star Plantation

• 9:15 a.m. – Introductions/travel to cotton and soybean fields 9:30 a.m. – In-field sampling and identification – cotton and soybean

• Noon – Lunch (Lone Star Plantation)

Afternoon session – Peanuts

• 1 p.m. – Introductions/travel to peanut field location

• 1:15 p.m. – In-field sampling and identification – peanut

• 2:30 p.m. – Wrap up and final discussion

Pesticide recertification credits and certified crop adviser continuing education hours have been applied for.

A box lunch will be provided at the end of the morning session.

Registration needs to be completed by July 25 by calling Jonathan Croft at 803-516-4207. Morning and afternoon sessions are capped at 50 participants each.