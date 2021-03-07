BARNYARD BRIEFS: 7 from S.C. elected to cotton council positions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Seven South Carolina cotton industry members have been elected to leadership positions in the National Cotton Council for 2021.

Jordan Lea, a Greenville merchant, was elected as NCC vice president. Rusty Darby, a Chester producer, was elected as a NCC director, while Drake Perrow, a Cameron ginner, and William Bowen Jr., an Inman textile manufacturer, were re-elected as NCC directors.

Darby of Chester also was elected as a director of the NCC’s American Cotton Producers (ACP). James Johnson of Mayesville and Daniel Baxley of Dillon will serve as ACP state producer co-chairmen.

Perrow also was elected chairman of the NCC’s South Carolina State Unit; Thomas McMeekin, merchant, Spartanburg, was elected unit vice chairman; and Bowen, Jr., was elected unit secretary.

The leaders were named at the recent 2021 NCC Annual Meeting.

Ag-risk deadline is March 15

WASHINGTON – Agricultural producers who have not yet enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for 2021 must do so by March 15.