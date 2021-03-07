BARNYARD BRIEFS: 7 from S.C. elected to cotton council positions

Specialty crop grants available
COLUMBIA – Projects that can strengthen South Carolina’s specialty crop industry could be eligible for funding in 2021.
The USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is committed to enhancing the market for specialty crops, which are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture (including honey), and nursery crops (including floriculture).
Applications for the program are available at scspecialtycropblockgrant.com and are due by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 19. Applications must be submitted by email to bdorton@scda.sc.gov.
Applicants should propose projects that provide one or more of the following benefits:
- Enhanced food safety
- Improved capacity of all entities in the specialty crop distribution chain to comply with the requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act, Investment in specialty crop research, including research to focus on conservation and environmental outcomes
- Development of new and improved seed varieties and specialty crops
- Enhanced pest and disease control
- Increased child and adult nutrition knowledge and consumption of specialty crops
- Increased efficiency and reduced costs of distribution systems
- Enhanced sustainability
7 from S.C. named to cotton posts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Seven South Carolina cotton industry members have been elected to leadership positions in the National Cotton Council for 2021.
Jordan Lea, a Greenville merchant, was elected as NCC vice president. Rusty Darby, a Chester producer, was elected as a NCC director, while Drake Perrow, a Cameron ginner, and William Bowen Jr., an Inman textile manufacturer, were re-elected as NCC directors.
Darby of Chester also was elected as a director of the NCC’s American Cotton Producers (ACP). James Johnson of Mayesville and Daniel Baxley of Dillon will serve as ACP state producer co-chairmen.
Perrow also was elected chairman of the NCC’s South Carolina State Unit; Thomas McMeekin, merchant, Spartanburg, was elected unit vice chairman; and Bowen, Jr., was elected unit secretary.
The leaders were named at the recent 2021 NCC Annual Meeting.
Ag-risk deadline is March 15
WASHINGTON – Agricultural producers who have not yet enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for 2021 must do so by March 15.
Producers who have not yet signed a 2021 enrollment contract or who want to make an election change should contact their local USDA Farm Service Agency office to make an appointment. Program enrollment for 2021 is required in order to participate in the programs, but elections for the 2021 crop year are optional and otherwise remain the same as elections made for 2020.