APPLES TO APPLES: South Carolina's are beyond comparison

The Hollifields hope to pass on their farm one day, but they aren’t quitting anytime soon.

“I enjoy it too much to get out of it,” Doug said. “I can see an increase in what we do, and I hope that somebody is going to take this and run with it. It’s enjoyable to watch something grow; if you can grow something that somebody else really loves, it’s habit forming.”

Chattooga Belle

Just up the road from Hollifield’s Orchard, you’ll find some of the most breathtaking views in South Carolina at Chattooga Belle Farm. Set on 200 acres, the farm and agritourism destination is owned by Ed and Kitty Land.

“The farm was for sale, and we originally visited the property in 2000. We finally purchased it in 2005,” Ed remarked.

Though the property had long served as an apple orchard, once as part of Horseshoe Lake Farms (of which Groucho Marx was part owner in the 1960s), the apple trees had been unattended for more than 15 years before the Lands purchased the farm. Ed was not a farmer. He was a masonry contractor for 28 years and an Army Ranger before that.