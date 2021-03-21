APPLES TO APPLES: South Carolina's are beyond comparison

The air up here breathes a little better. Crisp. Kind of like the fruit that grows in the orchards. The county that occupies the farthest corner of South Carolina, tucked against the Blue Ridge, is home to an array of agriculture and amazing mountain views.
Here, the community of Longcreek offers respite to hikers and campers and those looking to escape the grind of daily life. It’s also home to the state’s few remaining apple orchards.
Longcreek is the southernmost reach of apple production in the United States, but it has decreased here over the last 30 to 40 years. Competition from other states and rural development have forced farmers to either diversify or make the difficult decision to sell their farms. For the ones that remain, apple season begins in August and runs through November, but it’s year-round work.
Grafting and budding – both methods of propagation – are done in the winter. Farmers invest a lot of time into each tree as it takes five to six years before fruit can be harvested. Pest management begins in March and lasts all season. Each tree will set thousands of buds, but they will be thinned so the tree can focus its efforts on growing fewer, but larger fruit. And each of these delicate processes is completed by hand.
Growing apples is truly an artform, and it’s one that farmers in the hidden paradise of Longcreek continue to practice.
Hollifield’s Orchard
For fourth-generation farmer Doug Hollifield, apple-growing runs in his blood.
“My great-great-grandfather moved here from England and married my great-great grandmother who was a local girl. He ran the town post office and general store, was the justice of the peace and was very interested in propagating apples,” Doug said. “It kind of grows on you; we’ve been doing it a long time.”
Some of the trees are more than 90 years old. While the trees have stood the test of time, Hollifield’s business model has had to adapt.
“In the past, we worked with a broker and marketed our apples all over the Southeast. At one time, we farmed over 100 acres. Now, we’re much smaller and we do everything ourselves. All of our apples are sold right here at our roadside stand and market.”
Doug and his wife Susan along with their three children run the orchard. He hires some seasonal help, mainly retirees, when necessary and currently employees four people outside his family. Growing apples requires a special skill set as Doug points out there is no mechanized way to harvest the fruit.
“Everything is picked by hand, one or two apples at a time.”
The Hollifields grow 15 varieties, including Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Granny Smith, Fuji, Pink Lady, Mutsu and two different varieties of Winesap, along with some heirloom varieties such as Yates, Arkansas black and Ozark gold. The Red Delicious is their top-selling variety and Doug said it makes a good apple pie (“you don’t need as much sugar”). He also recommends Mutsu, Golden Delicious and Winesap for cooking.
As with most fruits and vegetables, buying local yields a better-tasting product. Apples grown on a large scale are often kept in cold storage to prolong shelf life, which can impact both the flavor and texture of the fruit.
“Our apples don’t taste like apples from the grocery store. They have a good sweet taste and they’re crunchy,” Doug said.
The farm uses an integrated approach to pest management, something that Doug is very proud of.
“We use an app developed by Clemson University that helps us scout for insects and other disease problems. We start in March with pest prevention, then we monitor and adjust as the season goes on. We check for insects, inspect fruit – you have to be abreast of what’s going on in your orchard,” Doug advises.
Doug also wants people to feel confident buying apples from their orchard. “If I can’t eat the apple myself, I’m not going to sell it.”
Conservation is a top priority in both farming practices and in the products they offer to their customers. Everything they grow is sold at their stand, either as fresh apples, apple cider, apple cider vinegar or apple butter.
Many of their customers have been buying apples from Hollifield’s for generations. “They’re not just customers, they’re our friends. People came here with their grandparents and they still come to buy apples from us today.”
The Hollifields hope to pass on their farm one day, but they aren’t quitting anytime soon.
“I enjoy it too much to get out of it,” Doug said. “I can see an increase in what we do, and I hope that somebody is going to take this and run with it. It’s enjoyable to watch something grow; if you can grow something that somebody else really loves, it’s habit forming.”
Chattooga Belle
Just up the road from Hollifield’s Orchard, you’ll find some of the most breathtaking views in South Carolina at Chattooga Belle Farm. Set on 200 acres, the farm and agritourism destination is owned by Ed and Kitty Land.
“The farm was for sale, and we originally visited the property in 2000. We finally purchased it in 2005,” Ed remarked.
Though the property had long served as an apple orchard, once as part of Horseshoe Lake Farms (of which Groucho Marx was part owner in the 1960s), the apple trees had been unattended for more than 15 years before the Lands purchased the farm. Ed was not a farmer. He was a masonry contractor for 28 years and an Army Ranger before that.
“I didn’t really make a conscious decision that I’m going to farm this land; I saw potential because of the beauty of the land and I love the outdoors,” Ed shared. “I was showing the property to some family and this lady and her daughter pulled up, and she said ‘oh, what a beautiful place to have a wedding.’ That was the spark. From there, we designed the event building and started moving forward.”
Chattooga Belle, which officially opened in 2010, is named for the Chattooga River that runs along its border and for Ed’s grandmothers: Laura Belle and Maybelle. Once the Lands purchased the property, it took a lot of work to get it back into pristine shape. Around 22,000 trees from the original orchard had to be destroyed, but they were able to salvage a block of Fuji and Gala to start their crop.
“The apple trees were already established, so I had to learn how to grow apples,” Ed joked. “We kind of evolved and learned how to prune the trees; we went to some classes about growing apples and other small fruits. Then we decided to plant some more and it keeps growing every year.”
Today, the farm is home to 2,200 apple trees and 20 other kinds of fruits including peaches, muscadines, scuppernongs, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, brown turkey figs, persimmons, mahaw – like a Southern cranberry that grows on a tree – juju bee – a Chinese date – and arctic kiwis that are the size of a grape with no fuzz. They also raise grass-fed black Angus cattle and hay.
Chattooga Belle grows several different apple varieties including Gala, Fuji, Pink Lady, Golden Delicious, Gold Rush, Granny Smith, Cameo, Mutsu, Crimson Crisp, Royal Empire, Honey Crisp, Arkansas Black, Grimes Golden and Pristine. Ed prefers Pink Lady as he says, “I like a firm, crunchy apple that is also sweet and flavorful.”
All harvesting is done by hand and the apples are picked into 20-bushel bins. From the field, they are taken to the packing house and placed in cold storage. Apples that won’t be sold immediately need to be cooled off as quickly as possible to keep them from rotting. The apples can stay in cold storage for weeks until needed. Once they’re ready to be shipped, the apples travel through the processing line and are washed, brushed and cleaned, then sorted into different sizes.
Oconee County School District is the largest wholesale customer for Chattooga Belle and all the apples served in schools come from their orchard. The schools purchase boxes that hold 120 to 125 4-ounce apples. The COVID-19 pandemic eliminated that market this year, so the farm transitioned to selling bagged apples in Food Lions around the Upstate and in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Patrons can pick their own fruit or they can buy some already picked at the farm store. The store also sells products made from their apples and other fruits – including ten different types of wine. While Ed says their sales at their farm store are up 25 percent, he still sees the importance of continued diversification to build a sustainable busines.
“You can never depend on one crop. Longcreek used to be all apples,” Ed advised. “We have to work with Mother Nature – she’s in charge and we’re not. This year, we had too much water, and it’s almost getting too hot to grow apples. We’re the last few that are holding on in the Upstate.”
In addition to the farm and farm store, Chattooga Belle is home to Belle’s bistro that serves up sandwiches and burgers from beef raised on the farm, a wedding and event space and a distillery they opened about six years ago.
“We make 10 different distilled spirits and we mostly use our culled apples,” Ed replied. “We’ll have rum at the end of the month; we have three whiskeys and three brandies, moonshine, vodka, gin and bourbon.”
COVID offered another opportunity as the Lands have opened the farm to camping. There are four full RV hookups or partial hookups and primitive camping sites, as well as four “tiny houses.” They’ve hosted Boy Scout troops and Harvest Host, a program that allows travelers to stay for free as long as the help out on the farm.
“People just want to get out,” Ed noted. “ They’ve got COVID cabin fever.”
Land says his favorite part of this new experience is growing. “I love to build things, I love to see the results of your labor. At the end of the day, if you work at a computer all day, everything looks the same. You can actually see the physical results of your labor in farming.”
Ed is also passionate about paving the way for the next generation getting started in agriculture. “I’m the youngest farmer in Longcreek, and I’m 62.”
“We need to address the difficulty of getting young people into farming. How can there be a pathway for young people that want to be in agriculture to transition into full-time farming,” Ed said. “If you don’t inherit equipment and land, it’s nearly impossible to start out. My construction background gave me the means to purchase this farm.”
Ed’s goal is to have Chattooga Belle continue on after he retires. “Hopefully I can sell it to a young person and help them transition into running it and they can have a nice business.”
Grown by hand and offered with pride sums up the work of apple farmers in Longcreek. What they lack in number, they make up for in love of the land and their fruit.
Stephanie Sox is editor of South Carolina Farmer, a publication of the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation.