An app for the harvest: New app helps grain farmers manage grain moisture content

“The goal is to cool and dry the grain to reach safe storage conditions and to preserve quality,” Turner said. “When using natural air drying, heat and moisture are transferred from the grain to the air being blown through the bin.”

Traditionally, farmers have been advised to continuously run fans until the drying front moves all the way through the grain. But recent research has shown intermittent fan operation works in some situations.

“This can prevent warming the grain, rewetting and can help save electricity,” Turner said. “This tool can help identify periods when the air would be productive to either cool or dry the grain, which would be useful for someone who is interested in manual fan scheduling.

“The initial motivation behind this was to reduce fan runtime while still maintaining manual control of when the fans cycle on and off.”

There are some rules of thumb for when to run the fans and even some automated systems that automatically control the fans. Generally, mold growth is suppressed when grain moisture is low enough so the relative humidity in the grain pore spaces is less than 65% and insect activity is greatly reduced when the temperature is less than 40 degrees.