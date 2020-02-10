{{featured_button_text}}

STATESBORO, Ga. -- AgSouth Farm Credit Marketing Director Christy Smith announced recently that the cooperative has once again set aside $25,000 to help community-based farmers markets promote their markets during 2020.

AgSouth’s purpose in awarding these grants is to increase awareness of how choosing to purchase locally-produced foods and goods benefits each community’s health and economy.

Smith said, “As part of the Farm Credit System, AgSouth Farm Credit has been providing financial support to farmers and those in our rural areas for more than a century. This is the eighth year we have provided funds to help local markets with their advertising, and we’re proud to add our Farmers Market Grants to a long list of ways we continue to support agriculture.”

Fifty farmers markets in AgSouth’s territory will receive $500 to help promote their markets. All grant applications must be completed in full and received by the association by March 6, 2020. Visit AgSouthFC.com for grant guidelines.

