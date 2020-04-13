Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program seeks applicants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA-- The Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship (ACRE), an initiative of the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, is now accepting applications for its spring Entrepreneurship Program.

The competitive program is aimed at entrepreneurs in farming and related fields who would benefit from business mentoring, targeted funding and access to grant consultants. Applicants selected to participate in the Entrepreneurship Program could receive up to $25,000 for their company or product.

"In the three years since we launched ACRE, we've seen several exciting agribusiness ideas become reality," said Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. "We're proud of ACRE's role in helping innovators create new opportunities for South Carolina farmers."

The Entrepreneurship Program application requires a business plan and a prototype or sales history for the applicant's company or product. The applicant must be a South Carolina resident. Applications are due by May 1, 2020, and are available at acre-sc.com.

ACRE has a separate Curriculum Program track each fall for beginning innovators who have a great agribusiness idea but don't have experience in business. This track offers instruction in business plan and marketing plan development.

