Agencies sponsoring Feb. Farm Safety Day

The Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services is offering a Farm Safety Day on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The program will take place at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.

There will be a session on grain bin safety from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Preregistration is required for this portion of the program. Seating is limited to 45 maximum participants.

Register at the following website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grain-bin-rescue-training-day-non-emergence-responderstickets-500901438687

There will also be demonstrations and tabletop safety displays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This portion of the program is open to the public and no registration is required.

Topics will include:

Domestic Animal Safety – Orangeburg Animal Control

Identifying Potential Hazards on the Farm – Marion Barnes, Clemson Extension

Chainsaw Safety – Janet Steel, Clemson University Extension

Safe Handling/Storage of Pesticides - Katie Moore, Clemson University Department of Pesticide Regulation

CPR – Orangeburg County EMS

Other safety topics for landowners/farmers will be on display. The South Carolina Farm Bureau Ag Simulator will also be on site for youth.

The event is sponsored by the OCOES, the SCFB, Clemson Cooperative Extension and the South Carolina State University 1890 Research and Extension.