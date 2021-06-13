After 40 years, Stover retires as Pelion agricultural educator

Frank R. Stover Jr., one of South Carolina’s longest-serving and most distinguished agricultural educators, will retire this summer after a 40-year professional career at Pelion High School, reports John W. Parris, director of the South Carolina Agri-News Service.
Stover, a 1977 graduate of Pelion High School, served as an officer of the Pelion FFA Chapter and the SC FFA Association. A graduate of Clemson University, he was awarded a BS degree in Agricultural Education in 1981 and a Masters in 1986. He was also recognized for completing thirty hours of graduate credit above the Masters with a specialization in Agricultural Education in 2002.
A proven leader, Stover was an officer of the SC Association of Agricultural Educators a number of times. As president of the state organization, he chaired the Southern States Regional Conference of the National Association of Agricultural Educators twice. Stover also addressed the organization’s Task Force 2000 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Stover was as a member of the State FFA Advisory Board and the State FFA Foundation Board more than once. He currently serves as executive director and treasurer of the SC FFA Foundation.
A successful agricultural education teacher-trainer for Clemson University, Stover hosted a number of student teachers over the years and many of them are teaching and serving as leaders in the agricultural education profession.
Stover achieved an enviable record of outstanding accomplishments as a teacher and FFA advisor. He coached a number of State FFA Association Officers and State FFA Stars. Additionally, Pelion FFA members, under the guidance of Stover, competed in the National
FFA Soil Judging and Land Treatment Finals twelve times. One of his Soils teams took first place honors in the Southern Region. Twelve of his Wildlife Management teams and five of his Parliamentary Procedure teams competed in national finals. Many of his students, too numerous to list, have received other state and national awards.
The Pelion Farmer and Agri-business Chapter, the adult agricultural education component under Stover’s leadership, was recognized numerous times as the Outstanding Chapter in the state and a number of members have served as state officers in the organization.
Stover has been recognized as the Outstanding Agricultural Educator in South Carolina by the State
Association of Agricultural Educators. He has also been named the Outstanding Farmer and Agri-business Chapter Advisor in the state. The SC Society of Soil and Water Conservation recognized Stover with their Honor Award for his leadership and success as a conservation educator. He was awarded the prestigious Honorary American FFA Degree by the 600,000-member National FFA Organization and named Teacher of-the-Year at Pelion High School.
“Mr. Stover leaves an impressive legacy as one of the outstanding Agricultural Education leaders in South Carolina and the nation,” Parris said. “The Pelion community and all South Carolinians owe a great debt of gratitude to Mr. Stover for his professional dedication as an agricultural educator for 40 years."