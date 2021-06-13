After 40 years, Stover retires as Pelion agricultural educator

Stover achieved an enviable record of outstanding accomplishments as a teacher and FFA advisor. He coached a number of State FFA Association Officers and State FFA Stars. Additionally, Pelion FFA members, under the guidance of Stover, competed in the National

FFA Soil Judging and Land Treatment Finals twelve times. One of his Soils teams took first place honors in the Southern Region. Twelve of his Wildlife Management teams and five of his Parliamentary Procedure teams competed in national finals. Many of his students, too numerous to list, have received other state and national awards.

The Pelion Farmer and Agri-business Chapter, the adult agricultural education component under Stover’s leadership, was recognized numerous times as the Outstanding Chapter in the state and a number of members have served as state officers in the organization.

Stover has been recognized as the Outstanding Agricultural Educator in South Carolina by the State