ACRE program helps entrepreneurs develop business plan, learn new skills

COLUMBIA — The Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship (ACRE), in partnership with Clemson Cooperative Extension, is now accepting applications for the third-annual curriculum program for agribusiness innovators.

“Over the past three years, our ACRE program has helped dozens of entrepreneurs take their agribusinesses to the next level, boosting innovation and showing the ingenuity of South Carolina agribusiness,” Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said.

The six-session program offers an overview of business planning and management, including preplanning, marketing, pricing, cost of production, profitability and financial statements. Participants will also pitch their business plans to an agribusiness panel for the opportunity to be awarded $5,000 ($25,000 total in awards).

“The ACRE curriculum program introduces business planning processes and management skills for starting a successful agribusiness,” said Dr. Nathan Smith, Clemson Extension economist and agribusiness program team leader.

“The program has been refined for online instruction and help with writing a business plan,” explained Steve Richards, Clemson Extension associate and lead instructor.