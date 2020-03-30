ACRE opens $25K agribusiness competition

“It’s ACRE’s job to seek out and support such farmers,” said Player. “By hosting agribusiness workshops, running grant competitions for entrepreneurs, teaching new and beginning farmers the business skills they need to prosper, funding research, and supporting farmland transfer, ACRE works to inspire entrepreneurship and strengthen South Carolina agriculture from the bottom up.”

When asked about how the pandemic is impacting agribusiness, Player said, “As for the virus, first, I just want to say I am tracking everything and know the toll this is taking on farmers and agribusinesses throughout the state. As a result, there is a possibility the timeline of the application deadline could alter.”

“Secondly, with the virus, small businesses will suffer - it is something that can’t be avoided,” she said. “For small agribusinesses, the ACRE advanced entrepreneurship program can be a light at the end of a tunnel. This funding could help make up what they lost during these uncertain times. In addition to funding, we will help businesses look for ‘disaster’ aid depending on what legislatures put in place.”

She added, “If I could give money to every small agribusiness in the state, I would - but even if ACRE can assist just a few, we hope this can be the difference in them potentially closing to keeping the doors open in 2020.”