'A Pathway to Resilience': USDA top outlook conference to be virtual and free

WASHINGTON – Registration is now open for the 97th annual Agricultural Outlook Forum, the largest annual meeting and premiere event of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The two-day forum will take place on Feb. 18-19, 2021. Due to COVID-19 and current restrictions on large gatherings in the Washington, D.C., area, USDA will hold the 2021 forum virtually for the first time and registration will be free for the event.

The 2021 forum, themed “Building on Innovation: A Pathway to Resilience,” builds on USDA’s Agriculture Innovation Agenda launched earlier this year to align USDA’s resources, programs and research toward the goal of increasing U.S. agricultural production by 40% while cutting the environmental footprint of U.S. agriculture in half by 2050.

The forum will feature a panel of distinguished guest speakers and 30 breakout sessions developed by agencies across USDA. Topics covered include the food price outlook, innovations in agriculture, U.S. and global agricultural trade developments, and frontiers in sustainability and conservation.

In addition, the USDA chief economist will unveil the department’s latest outlook for U.S. commodity markets and trade, and discuss the U.S. farm income situation.