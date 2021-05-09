80,000 oak trees planted at Camp Hall; milestone in wetland restoration project

“Essentially, we’ve set the site back to its original condition through eliminating competing vegetation and establishing the original contour of the land,” said William Johnson, Forestry and Undeveloped Lands supervisor at Santee Cooper. “We’ll continue to plant native hardwood species that were common on the site prior to its conversion to a pine forest decades ago.”

The advantages of returning former or degraded wetlands’ biological, physical and chemical characteristics back to their native environment are crucial. Wetlands provide important habitat and sources of food for animals, and at Camp Hall, that includes white-tailed deer, eastern wild turkeys and several bird species, among others. Restoration also enhances the biological and ecological diversity of the site, ensuring the area thrives for generations to come.

“The scale and progress of the wetland restoration is truly amazing. Our team has done an incredible job returning a pine logging operation to its beginnings as a mixed hardwood forest that serves as the headwaters of Timothy Creek,” said Dan Camp, Santee Cooper’s senior director of real estate and Camp Hall. “Already, the wading birds are returning. In fact, recently we watched an eagle fly over, causing a number of egrets to scatter.”