4-H youth participate, sell at hot market sale

Hog sale 4-H participants

Participants in the Savannah Valley 4-H Market Hog Project are, back row, from left, Savannah Wiggins, Rob Hurst, Reace Hutto, Paige Ulmer Grand Champion Junior, Alayna Weilnau Grand Champion Senior, Garrett Harwell Reserve Champion Senior, and Lawson Weilnau Reserve Champion Junior; front row, Brody Wiggins, Lacey Wiggins, Millie Harwell and Jules Hurst.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

ERHARDT -- Local 4-H members were rewarded for their dedication at H&S Stockyards on Sunday, Oct. 23, by participating in the annual Savannah Valley 4-H Market Hog Sale.

Participants sold a total of nine animals with an average price of $741 per animal and a high-selling animal of $1,150. Each participant received 100% of their market hog’s sale.

Throughout the duration of the project, members care for their animals daily and attend workshops to learn more about animal science. Participants showcase their project animal at local fairs before auctioning their hog off. Youth submit a record book that contains animal health and financial records to be judged for awards. 4-H members must also complete leadership and community service hours while enrolled in the project.

The 4-H Market Hog Project is for any youth ages 5-19 interested in raising a hog for four months and showing at the Orangeburg Fair and State Fair in 2023. For rules and regulations, premiums and awards go to scstatefair.org>swine department.

Supporters included Amanda and Jonathan Croft, Buddy Wiggins, Cindy and Bob Hurst, Donnie Infinger, Jana Chassereau, Margo Huggins - technical sales representative with Americot, H & S Stockyards, and South Carolina Farm Bureau.

For more information on how to become involved in the 4-H Market swine project contact your local Clemson Extension Office.

