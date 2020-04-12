4-H Legislative Day brings together state’s current, future leaders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA — South Carolina 4-H Legislative Day is an annual opportunity for youth across the state to share their 4-H experiences with lawmakers, and the stories of growth and inspiration are often as unique and diverse as they communities they represent.

More than 350 4-H’ers, family members and Clemson Cooperative Extension agents registered to make the trip to the capital city for the event, as March 10, 2020, was declared 4-H day at the state capitol by House resolution.

Greenville County Teen Council president Haleigh Tomlin said the story she would share with lawmakers was one of perseverance and passion. A second-generation 4-H’er, Tomlin joined the program as an 8-year-old but, after the disappointment of falling short in her bid for a state leadership position, found herself questioning her commitment.

“But 4-H has let me know I always have a support system behind me,” Tomlin said. “Obviously, my family are big supporters, but behind them is Patricia Whitener, my county agent. After I lost my election for State Teen Council this past summer, I wanted to give up in 4-H. But she encouraged me to keep going and convinced me that one election does not determine who you are … and the people like that are the people who keep kids interested and engaged in 4-H.”