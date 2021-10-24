$3M for agriculture research: McCall Farms boosts vegetable breeding efforts

Over the period of its operation, the APT Program, led by Stephen Kresovich, the Robert and Lois Coker Trustees Endowed Chair of Genetics, has made significant advancements to both the intellectual and operational capabilities of the University in crop agriculture. As an example, significant improvements have been made in upgrading the research facilities at the Pee Dee Research and Education Center (REC) as well as other RECs across the state. Meanwhile, Clemson has hired some of the best and brightest new faculty for research positions at the RECs as well as the main campus.

Funds from this endowment will be used to support the research, improve equipment, provide supplies, fund technical personnel salaries and graduate student research assistantships.

“While South Carolina farmers are some of the most efficient and productive in the world, this partnership with McCall Farms will be a catalyst for CAFLS’ efforts to provide research, teaching and Extension programs that continue to support the state’s agriculture industry as we tackle the challenge of sustainably feeding a growing state and global population,” said CAFLS Dean Keith Belli.