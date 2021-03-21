2020 in hindsight; 2021 is looking bright

They say “hindsight’s 20/20,” and I don’t know about you, but I sure am glad that 2020 is in hindsight now.

2021 brings all the usual promises of a new year, along with some unique ones – like the rollout of a vaccine that will help free us from the strains of the pandemic and set us on a path to what life was like before 2020. Even with all its trials, we still found some bright spots to celebrate and 2021 is looking bright, too.

We closed out last year with our 77th Annual Meeting – and though we weren’t able to have the Voting Delegates’ session, we still honored our members and celebrated their accomplishments. Nearly 2,000 viewers tuned in over the course of our virtual meeting to participate in workshops, watch our Young Farmers and Ranchers compete and to recognize the members who went above and beyond in 2020.

Two longtime members of the State Women’s Leadership Committee retired after a collective 47 years of service to this organization. Joye Davis from Sumter and Janice Wood from Anderson have both made a lasting impact on agriculture in this state, and we will miss them greatly. I have appointed Linda Smith (Anderson) and Tracy Woodard (Darlington) as the two newest members of the State Women’s Committee. I am very excited about the perspective these women bring and look forward to continued success by this committee.