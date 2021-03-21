2020 in hindsight; 2021 is looking bright

They say “hindsight’s 20/20,” and I don’t know about you, but I sure am glad that 2020 is in hindsight now.
2021 brings all the usual promises of a new year, along with some unique ones – like the rollout of a vaccine that will help free us from the strains of the pandemic and set us on a path to what life was like before 2020. Even with all its trials, we still found some bright spots to celebrate and 2021 is looking bright, too.
We closed out last year with our 77th Annual Meeting – and though we weren’t able to have the Voting Delegates’ session, we still honored our members and celebrated their accomplishments. Nearly 2,000 viewers tuned in over the course of our virtual meeting to participate in workshops, watch our Young Farmers and Ranchers compete and to recognize the members who went above and beyond in 2020.
Two longtime members of the State Women’s Leadership Committee retired after a collective 47 years of service to this organization. Joye Davis from Sumter and Janice Wood from Anderson have both made a lasting impact on agriculture in this state, and we will miss them greatly. I have appointed Linda Smith (Anderson) and Tracy Woodard (Darlington) as the two newest members of the State Women’s Committee. I am very excited about the perspective these women bring and look forward to continued success by this committee.
American Farm Bureau also hosted its annual meeting virtually. South Carolina was well-represented by our YF&R members competing nationally. Michael Plumblee from Newberry participated in the Discussion Meet. Clint and Katie Moore of Greenville represented us in the Excellence in Agriculture Award. And Sam and Lindsey Hall from York finished in the top 10 in the Achievement Award. Congratulations to these Young Farmers for their hard work!
The South Carolina legislative session is well underway, and even though we can’t meet face-to-face with the General Assembly, there are still many opportunities for you to engage with elected officials. Our Government Relations team works hard to make sure your voices are heard, and they are happy to help you personally contact your representatives and senators here in Columbia and in Washington to discuss issues you are dealing with on your farm. As I’ve said before, our collective voices are the loudest, so it’s imperative to keep making your voice heard.
We are farmers! Every spring, we have hope and faith that it will be a good year as we plow the soil, plant our crops and raise our animals. We are resilient; with God’s help, Farm Bureau will continue our mission, and eventually we will meet again in person. Until then, I pray that you stay safe and keep your eyes on the horizon for bright days ahead.
Harry Ott of Calhoun County is president of the S.C. Farm Bureau Federation.