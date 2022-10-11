AGP Group establishing operations in Lexington County

COLUMBIA – AGP Group, one of the world’s leading specialty glazing manufacturers, today announced plans to establish its innovative AGP eGlass division in Lexington County. The company’s $3.3 million investment will create 35 new jobs.

“We are very pleased to open a new AVO facility in Lexington County," said AGP Group CEO and Chairman of the Board Arturo Mannheim. "This will support our global expansion strategy to continue working closely with automotive OEMs and partners, especially for the North American market. Thanks to its high level of automation and state-of-the-art capabilities, it meets even the highest quality standards of our customers and the industry to enable the vehicles of today and tomorrow.”

Headquartered in Belgium and with operations around the world, AGP eGlass is a pioneer in high-tech automotive glazing solutions. With a value proposition focused on anticipating and responding to the latest industry trends, AGP eGlass is working with more than 20 automotive brands worldwide that are shaping the future of sustainable mobility through electric and autonomous driving.

Located at 423 Foster Brothers Drive in West Columbia, AGP eGlass’ Lexington facility will be the company’s newest added value operations (AVO) satellite plant and will feature a highly automated manufacturing model for direct assembly of glass parts.

Operations are expected to be online in November. Individuals interested in joining the AGP eGlass team should visit the company’s careers page.