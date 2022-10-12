Ag hemp company locating in Clarendon

COLUMBIA – SC Canna LLC, an agricultural hemp company, announced Wednesday plans to establish its indoor growing operations in Clarendon County.

The company’s $8.8 million investment is projected to create 37 new jobs.

SC Canna, a subsidiary of Sirius-A-Bioscience, is an integrated grower and distributor of medical-grade hemp products. Founded by native South Carolinians, the company specializes in aeroponics, which allows hemp to be grown indoors from seed to wholesale.

Located at the Clarendon County Industrial Park in Manning, the newly constructed 50,000-square-foot commercial space will house the company’s proprietary growing system.

Operations are expected to be online in 2023.

To learn more about SC Canna, LLC and Sirius-A-Bioscience, visit the company's website.

“We are very excited about growing SC Canna LLC in our own back yard. Our high-tech grow system will be the first of its kind in South Carolina. We look forward to cultivating and strengthening our ability to provide as many therapeutic resources as possible to our health care customers. The governor and the South Carolina Department of Commerce, as well as the Clarendon County Economic Development team, were instrumental in the expansion of our operations. We are truly grateful for their leadership," SC Canna Managing Partner Thomas Schipper said.

“South Carolina’s agribusiness industry thrives on innovation. We’re pleased that SC Canna LLC has chosen to invest in rural South Carolina with its innovative facility," S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said.