AAA: Gas prices in the Carolinas surge as demand rises

CHARLOTTE – An increase in gasoline demand paired with slightly more expensive oil has pushed the averages for a gallon of gas higher in the Carolinas by more than 15 cents in both states since last week.

“The cost of oil recently hit $80 a barrel,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “So, there’s a lot of mounting pressure on gas prices right now and its uncertain when we’ll see that pressure subside.”

North Carolina’s current gas price average is now $3.31 per gallon, having a 16-cent increase on the week. This is 41 cents more than a month ago and 20 cents more than a year ago. South Carolina’s current gas price average is now $3.17 per gallon, having an 18-cent increase on the week. This is 39 cents more than a month ago and 15 cents more than a year ago.

Today’s national average of $3.42 is 33 cents more than a month ago and 10 cents more than a year ago.

According to data from the EIA (Energy Information Administration), gas demand rose while total domestic gasoline stocks increased. If demand remains robust, drivers will likely see pump prices rise through the week.

Additionally, crude prices rose at the end of last week due to increased market optimism that crude demand may be more robust than expected this year. In particular, the market believes that global crude demand will bolster with help, while supporting elevated prices. For this week, crude prices could continue to climb if ongoing market optimism persists.