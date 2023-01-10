 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AAA: Gas prices continue to spike

Gas illustration
GENE ZALESKI, T&D

CHARLOTTE – The recent surge in prices at the pump caused by frigid weather and robust holiday road travel has continued in the Carolinas, as both states’ averages spiked over the week.

“Gas prices will likely dip again as we head toward February,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “But it’s also likely that the averages we saw heading into the holidays may have been the lows for this winter.”

North Carolina’s current gas price average is now $3.14, having a 13-cent increase over the week. This is 5 cents more than a month ago and 8 cents more than last year. South Carolina’s current gas price average is now $3.01, having a 5-cent increase on the week. This is 3 cents more than last month and the same price as last year.

Today’s national average of $3.28 is three cents less than a month ago and two cents less than a year ago.

According to data from the EIA (Energy Information Administration), gas demand dropped last week, while total domestic gasoline stocks fell. Lower gasoline demand has contributed to limiting increases in pump prices.

A lower dollar helped to push crude prices higher at the end of the week. However, crude prices declined earlier in the week. Crude prices could decline further this week if economic concerns persist.

For updated state and metro prices log on to https://gasprices.aaa.com/

