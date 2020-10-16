$60 million transformational gift elevates business at Clemson

The University’s largest-ever donation positions Clemson’s business school to become a nationally recognized program for educating global leaders in industry.

Clemson has received a $60 million transformational gift for the College of Business from longtime philanthropists Wilbur O. “Billy” and Ann Powers, the University announced today. The gift, the largest in Clemson’s history and one of the largest to a public institution in South Carolina, will support President Jim Clements and Dean Wendy York's vision to grow the now-named Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business as a nationally recognized leader in business education.

In addition to providing funding for need-based scholarships and financial assistance for those students who need it most, the gift from the Powers family will propel many of the College’s signature programs.

With internships and study abroad programs, collaborative teamwork, industry partnerships, marketplace modeling, hands-on laboratories, experiential learning, interdisciplinary study and a business component to nearly all majors, the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business is positioned to make a significant impact for generations of Clemson students and South Carolina industries. It also serves as a major research hub for world-class scholars.