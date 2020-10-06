Business owner wants to buy out partner

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and I got into a huge fight. I made mistakes and came clean, but now she has left me. She's been staying with her best friend, who happens to be the sister of my good friend at work. So now my girlfriend is under the same roof as my male co-worker.

Over the past few weeks, she has come to our workplace to drop off lunch for him. Seeing her with him gets me upset. He's been bragging about how much she does for him and his sister and how happy he is to have her staying there. I'm sure they are both doing it to make me jealous, and I can't take it anymore. At this point, I feel he is disrespecting me on purpose, but I don't want to have a bad reaction at work. How do I tell my co-worker to knock it off with the comments and jokes about my girlfriend staying with him and his sister? -- Jealous Boyfriend

DEAR JEALOUS BOYFRIEND: The best way to handle this is to ignore this guy. If he sees that he is getting under your skin, he will likely continue and may even ramp up his shenanigans.

If you cannot keep your emotions in check, pull him aside. Remind him that he has been your good friend for a long time and that the way he is acting right now is not helpful as you are dealing with the end of a close relationship with your girlfriend. Ask him to keep his comments to himself.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0