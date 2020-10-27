BUSINESS IN BRIEF

Consumer confidence dips
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence dipped slightly in October as a new wave of coronavirus cases appeared across the country.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 100.9, from 101.8 in September, but still remains well below pre-pandemic levels. This month's moderate decline follows a sharp rise in September.
Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic activity in the U.S., so a decline in confidence gets a lot of attention from economists, especially as the U.S. heads into the crucial holiday shopping season.
September factory orders up 1.9%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a stronger-than-expected 1.9% in September with a key category that tracks business investment showing a solid gain as well.
The uptick in orders followed a smaller 0.4% increase in August and was the best gain since an 11.8% surge in July, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.
Orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a key category seen as a proxy for business investment spending, rose 1% in September after bigger gains in July and August.
Orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, totaled a seasonally adjusted $237.1 billion in September, For the first nine months of this year, orders are down 10.1% from the same period in 2019.
U.S. home prices up 5.2%
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices posted a robust gain in August — another sign that the American housing market remains strong despite economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, showed that home prices climbed 5.2% in August from a year earlier, accelerating from a 4.1% gain in July. The gain was stronger than economists had expected.
Helped by rock-bottom mortgage rates, the U.S. housing market has been a source of strength as the U.S. economy climbs back from an April-June freefall caused by the pandemic and the measures taken to contain it.
The National Association of Realtors reported last week that sales of existing shot up 9.4% in September. The Commerce Department reported that home building rose 1.9% in September on a surge in construction of single-family homes.
