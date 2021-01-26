BUSINESS IN BRIEF

J&J 4Q sales rise
A big jump in prescription drug sales boosted fourth-quarter revenue at Johnson & Johnson, despite the coronavirus pandemic cutting into sales of products from contact lenses to surgical equipment and other medical devices used in procedures at hospitals swamped with COVID-19 patients.
Profits dove 57% due to higher research spending, plus litigation and other one-time charges totaling $2.4 billion, but the results still cruised past Wall Street expectations. J&J shares added $5.18, or 3.1%, to hit $171.16 in early afternoon trading Tuesday.
Johnson & Johnson didn't give any updates on its coronavirus vaccine research, but executives on a conference call to discuss the quarterly results repeatedly told analysts that J&J expects to share results from its late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine — the first requiring only one dose — "by early next week."
The vaccine could become the third to receive emergency use authorization in the U.S., likely in February.
PepsiCo goes Beyond Meat
in new partnership
PepsiCo and Beyond Meat are creating a joint venture to develop snacks and drinks made from plant-based proteins.
The companies didn't reveal what kinds of products they will make Tuesday, saying they're still in development.
But the collaboration sent Beyond Meat's shares to their largest single-day gain since they began trading in 2019, jumping by more than $62 each to $221. Pepsi's shares remained flat.
Consumer
confidence
rebounds
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence rose in January as Americans became more optimistic about the future.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index increased to 89.3, a rebound from December when it dipped to 87.1.
The increase was fueled by the board's rising expectations index, which measures perceptions about the future path of incomes, business and labor market conditions. The present situation index weakened further, however, reflecting concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19.
"The slow rollout of the vaccines and the still raging pandemic continue to depress consumer confidence despite the prospect of further fiscal aid and a brighter and a brighter health situation," said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics.