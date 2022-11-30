BUSINESS BRIEFS

Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Days after flocking to stores on Black Friday, consumers are turning online for Cyber Monday to score more discounts on gifts and other items that have ballooned in price because of high inflation. Adobe Analytics, which tracks transactions for top online retailers, forecasts Cyber Monday will remain the year's biggest online shopping day and rake in up to $11.6 billion in sales. Some analysts expect the amount of items consumers purchase could remain unchanged - or even fall - compared to prior years. And profit margins are expected to be tight for retailers offering deeper discounts to attract budget-conscious consumers and clear out their bloated inventories.

Amazon says it had its biggest

Thanksgiving shopping weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday the Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend was its biggest ever, aided by a record number of shoppers looking for deals amid high inflation. The company does not typically share how much it earns during its sales events and did not disclose its overall revenue from the weekend. It said independent businesses that sell on its site generated more than $1 billion in sales. The National Retail Federation says a record 196 million people shopped in stores and online during the five-day shopping period that stretched from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. It says consumers also spent an average of $325 during the weekend on holiday-related purchases, up from $301 last year.