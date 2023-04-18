Netflix reports a first-quarter burst
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix began the year with another burst in subscriber growth that eclipsed analysts’ projections for the third consecutive quarter. The results provides further evidence the video streaming service has regained its momentum after a jarring downturn in customers prompted a shake up. The 1.75 million gain in Netflix subscribers reported Tuesday for the January-March period was nearly 550,000 more than the average analyst estimate. Although the subscriber increase was smaller than Netflix has historically reported for the first quarter, it was a stark contrast to the loss of 200,000 subscribers that the company sustained at the same time last year.
Boeing production problem spills over
Boeing’s latest setback with production issues means airlines will have fewer planes than they expected to handle big crowds of travelers this summer. The company's CEO said Tuesday an issue with fuselage fittings will prevent the company from delivering dozens of 737 Max jetliners to airlines in time for the summer season. But CEO David Calhoun says the issue won’t affect Boeing's plans to increase the production rate for the 737 Max, its best-selling plane. Boeing disclosed last week that subcontractor used what Boeing called a non-standard manufacturing process on fittings where the tail is attached to the fuselage of most models of Max jets built since 2019.