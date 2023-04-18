Netflix reports a first-quarter burst

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix began the year with another burst in subscriber growth that eclipsed analysts’ projections for the third consecutive quarter. The results provides further evidence the video streaming service has regained its momentum after a jarring downturn in customers prompted a shake up. The 1.75 million gain in Netflix subscribers reported Tuesday for the January-March period was nearly 550,000 more than the average analyst estimate. Although the subscriber increase was smaller than Netflix has historically reported for the first quarter, it was a stark contrast to the loss of 200,000 subscribers that the company sustained at the same time last year.