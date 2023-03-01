TikTok sets new default time limits for minors

TikTok said Wednesday that every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks. The change comes as concerns grow among governments about the app's security and ability to alter its algorithm to push certain posts.

In the U.S., families have struggled with limiting the amount of time their children spend on the Chinese-owned video sharing app. According to the Pew Research Center, about two-thirds of American teens use TikTok.

Hoda Kotb off 'Today' show due to family health issue

NEW YORK — NBC's "Today" show is without both of its hosts and addressed Hoda Kotb's absence on the program Wednesday.

Kotb is dealing with an unspecified "family health matter," the show's Craig Melvin said. She'd been absent from the network morning show last week and this week without any explanation.

Meanwhile, co-host Savannah Guthrie tested positive for COVID-19 when she wasn't feeling well Tuesday, leaving mid-show. News anchor Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker were on the set Wednesday.

There's no specific estimate on when either might return, a "Today" spokeswoman said.

Kiss reveal last dates of their farewell tour

NEW YORK — Rockers Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour, and will plan to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023. The last leg of the band’s 17-date North American tour kicks off in October in Texas and hits California, Washington, Canada, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland and then culminates in their hometown’s famous venue on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. Tickets will be available to the public on March 10 at livenation.com. The current version of the band includes founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.