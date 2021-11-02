BUSINESS BRIEFS

But whiskey producers sounded optimistic Monday about reviving growth strategies for European markets after the U.S. and European Union announced a weekend agreement to settle their diplomatic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. American whiskey became collateral damage when the EU slapped a retaliatory tariff on those spirits in mid-2018.

American whiskey exports to the EU plunged by 37%, from $702 million to $440 million, from 2018 to 2020, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

In touting the agreement by President Joe Biden's administration to settle the trade dispute, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said “this deal is good for Kentucky’s workers and the iconic Kentucky bourbon industry."

Nuro secures $600M to expand

SILIVER SPRING, Md. — Electric vehicle maker Nuro said Tuesday it had secured $600 million in funding from Google, Kroger and others to continue the development of its autonomous delivery vehicle service.

The Silicon Valley robotics company has already made thousands of grocery deliveries with Kroger as a part of a 2018 partnership.