BUSINESS BRIEFS

Coca-Cola buys control of BodyArmor
(The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) -- Coca-Cola paid $5.6 billion to take full control of sports drink maker BodyArmor, the company’s largest-ever acquisition, the Atlanta-based beverage giant announced Monday.
Coke had owned a 15% stake in BodyArmor since 2018. Coke now fully owns a company with fast-growing revenues as well as celebrity sports investors.
While Coke has a sports drink of its own in Powerade, the market is dominated by Gatorade, which is owned by Coke archrival PepsiCo. BodyArmor, whose revenues reportedly approach $1.5 billion, markets its sports drinks as healthy alternatives without artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors, using coconut water, low sodium and high potassium.
U.S. distillers look to rebuild EU business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — American whiskey producers raised a glass to celebrate a trans-Atlantic agreement to end retaliatory tariffs that sank their sales in Europe. Now comes the challenge of rebuilding brands that were stymied in those ultra-competitive markets during the lengthy trade dispute.
Tasked with ramping up distribution networks in some of their industry's largest overseas markets, producers of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey also have to overcome problems in the global supply chain from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But whiskey producers sounded optimistic Monday about reviving growth strategies for European markets after the U.S. and European Union announced a weekend agreement to settle their diplomatic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. American whiskey became collateral damage when the EU slapped a retaliatory tariff on those spirits in mid-2018.
American whiskey exports to the EU plunged by 37%, from $702 million to $440 million, from 2018 to 2020, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.
In touting the agreement by President Joe Biden's administration to settle the trade dispute, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said “this deal is good for Kentucky’s workers and the iconic Kentucky bourbon industry."
Nuro secures $600M to expand
SILIVER SPRING, Md. — Electric vehicle maker Nuro said Tuesday it had secured $600 million in funding from Google, Kroger and others to continue the development of its autonomous delivery vehicle service.
The Silicon Valley robotics company has already made thousands of grocery deliveries with Kroger as a part of a 2018 partnership.
"Demand for local deliveries is exploding," said Griffin Schroeder, partner at Tiger Global, which led the new round of financing. "Nuro is the bridge to an era of sustainable, low cost, autonomous local delivery."