Busch disqualified after Xfinity win, Cindric 3rd win in row

Justin Allgaier had regained the lead from Cindric when both pitted on Lap 159, but was penalized for a blend line penalty when getting back on the track. After doing his pass-through penalty 10 laps later, he dropped two laps off the pace before recovering for a third-place finish.

"I'd like an explanation, because that's been the same way we've done it now for as long as I've been in NASCAR," Allgaier said. "Disappointing. ... Win the two stages and know that we had a car that was capable of going for a win was really a solid afternoon."

Cindric led three times for 44 laps. Allgaier, who won both stages during the race, was in front four times for 98 laps.

Texas is a 1 1/2-mile track like Kentucky, where Cindric won twice last weekend. His other Xfinity wins were in back-to-back races on road courses at Watkins-Glen and Mid-Ohio last July. The last Xfinity drive to win three races in a row was Christopher Bell in July 2018.