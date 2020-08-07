Buruli ulcer unlikely to hit the U.S.

Even though health care providers familiar with the disease can often make a diagnosis from viewing the damage caused by the microorganism, it's important to conduct a thorough examination to rule out other potential causes. This includes taking the person's medical history and learning about all recent travel. Tissues from suspected sores and lesions are gathered, either with a swab or a biopsy, and are then tested in a laboratory. In its early stages, the condition is occasionally mistaken for boils, fatty tumors known as lipomas or a fungal infection. Several of the people in Australia who became infected with the mycobacterium initially thought the resulting nodules were insect bites. The disease is treated with a combination of several different antibiotics and wound care.

Buruli ulcer has been identified in 33 different countries, but historically has been most common in certain tropical regions of west and central Africa. Outside of Africa, the largest number of cases each year are reported in Australia. The number of cases worldwide fluctuates. Reports have ranged from a height of 5,000 cases per year to a low of about 1,900 cases, in 2016. Now, as with the outbreak in Australia, cases appear to be on the rise again. As for whether or not the disease can become a problem in the U.S., it's unlikely. Only a few cases have been reported here over the years, and each was linked to travel in a region where the organism that causes the disease is regularly found.