Burton wins 2nd straight to disrupt Xfinity Series playoffs

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Harrison Burton played the spoiler for a second consecutive week by winning Saturday at Martinsville Speedway to disrupt the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

Burton, eliminated from the playoffs in the round of 12, became the youngest winner in Martinsville history at 20 years, 22 days. It broke the mark set by his father, Jeff, in 1990 when he was 23.

"It's amazing to win here at what is one of my home tracks and do what my dad did," Burton said. "My race team worked their tails off on this car expecting us to have to fight to get into Phoenix to win a championship, and we got knocked out, but we've proven people wrong.

"We won two in a row in this round and we're going to go try to make it three at Phoenix."

It was Burton's fourth win of the season and, just like last week, spoiled the championship picture.

Burton's back-to-back wins prevented Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain from advancing to next week's Xfinity Series championship race at Phoenix. The title will instead be decided between Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley.

The Xfinity Series is crowning its first new champion in three years; Tyler Reddick was promoted to Cup after winning the last two crowns.