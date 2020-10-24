Burton snatches win and keeps Gragson out of championship

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Harrison Burton stormed past Noah Gragson in the final turn Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway to win the Xfinity Series race and deny Gragson a spot in the championship round.

Gragson was one turn away from earning an automatic berth into the title-deciding finale but instead had to settle for a second-place finish. Gragson entered the race last in the playoff rankings, 33 points below the cutline and needing a victory to advance.

Burton won for the third time this season in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing but was eliminated from title contention in the first round.

"That's what we came to do, to be fast and to do what we did on that last lap was incredible," Burton said.

It was another chapter between a pair of drivers who have had conflict this season, including a scuffle post-race at Kentucky in July in which punches were thrown.

Chase Briscoe is the only driver locked into the finale at Phoenix next month. The remaining slots will be decided in next week's elimination race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.