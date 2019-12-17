The college football early signing period kicks off Wednesday, and the highest-ranked target remaining on South Carolina’s 2020 recruiting board – Jordan Burch of Hammond School in Columbia - plans to make his intentions known.
The five-star 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive end’s recruitment has been fascinating, in that it’s sparked a similar level of reaction as the pursuits of former Gamecock signees Jadeveon Clowney and Marcus Lattimore, albeit this one has played out in the era of the instant and social media-laden news cycles.
Burch has been largely noiseless for the duration of his process.
Here is what we know…
Burch stated during his senior speech at Hammond that he planned on announcing his college choice on December 19 - which is Thursday, the second day of the early period. In the past 72 hours, he has moved the ceremony to Hammond School at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
During his recruitment, Burch had made only a pair of official visits to SEC West programs Alabama and LSU, leaving one open for the final weekend prior to the NCAA’s recruiting dead period. He ended up visiting Georgia officially.
After spending most of the process largely staying away from posting visits and other matters regarding his recruitment to social media, Burch decided to drop a quick Snapchat post on Saturday morning that he was in Athens.
Alabama is the program in his top five that we've heard the least about in his recruitment in recent days.
LSU represents an intriguing out-of-state option; the trip to Baton Rouge was a great one by all accounts, but Burch has been expected to ultimately stay closer to home.
Clemson last hosted Burch on campus in July for the Tigers’ “All-In Cookout” recruiting event, but went through the 2019 regular season without scoring another visit. Dabo Swinney and three assistant coaches attended Burch’s basketball game last Wednesday and have continued to push.
In terms of face time, there is no program that has had more with Burch and his inner circle than South Carolina. Will Muschamp has built an excellent rapport here, and there is a high level of trust and comfort.
Now, we wait for Burch's announcement.
