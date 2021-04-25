Bumgarner pitches 7-inning no-hitter, Arizona sweeps Braves

Bumgarner (2-2) struck out Ronald Acuña Jr. to begin the seventh, then retired Freeman on a popup that Ahmed went a long way to get. Ozuna lined an easy fly to right fielder Josh Rojas for the final out.

The 2014 World Series MVP with San Francisco, the 31-year-old Bumgarner retired the last 17 batters after Ozzie Albies reached on Ahmed's error leading off the second.

Making his 300th career start, Bumgarner has won his last two starts with a 0.75 ERA. He posted an 11.19 ERA in his first three starts this season.

Bumgarner likes to swing the bat, and he got to the plate before throwing a pitch as the Diamondbacks scored five runs in the first off Drew Smyly (0-1). Pavin Smith and David Peralta homered during the burst.

Eduardo Escobar added his seventh homer to make it 6-0 in the third.

Smyly, who came off the injured list Saturday after missing six games with left elbow inflammation, went four innings.

In the first game, Gallen (1-0) struck out six, walked two and hit a batter.

Gallen found out after the game that he wouldn't have qualified for an official no-hitter in a seven-inning game.