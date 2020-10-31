Bullied boy needs to learn the right lessons

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son has been getting bullied and teased at school. My husband has been trying to teach him how to stand up for himself. But my husband is really just teaching our son how to be a bigger bully back.

The kids tease and make jokes, so my husband has been teaching him jokes to throw back at the kids. He teaches him how to block punches and how to defend himself. But I hear about this type of story all the time. A kid that is introduced to that type of power can end up being the bigger bully at school. What's the best way to help your kids not to be a bullies themselves? -- Bullying a Bully

DEAR BULLYING A BULLY: The research I've read suggests that taunting bullies by teasing them usually aggravates them and makes them more aggressive, so your husband's strategy may backfire. It would be better for your son to ignore their comments. By not falling into their trap and reacting, he can better hold on to his power. It is smart for your son to know how to defend himself. Encourage your son to report the children who are bullying him to his teacher, guidance counselor, principal and school security. As parents, you should advocate for your son with the administration as well.