Camp has broken, classes have started and attention has turned to South Carolina State football’s season-opener against Jackson State University.

Pough impressed SC State head coach Buddy Pough said he's been impressed with his young running backs during fall camp.

“We’re at the point now where you stop working against each other, and start to focus on the opponent,” SC State head coach Buddy Pough said after practice this week.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the season Saturday, Aug. 26, in Atlanta as part of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. The 7:30 kickoff will be broadcast nationally on the ABC Network.

“I’m really excited about some of these new faces (on the roster),” Pough said. “Especially these running backs Malcolm Cochrane and Kacy Fields. Nick Brown (tight end from Kingstree) is coming along nicely, I’ve been pleased with what I’ve seen from him.”

Pough said it’s been fun watching his young players in camp, and expects a number of them to make early contributions to the team.

“We have a couple of defensive guys that I think may be significant to us,” Pough said. “Jordan Dollard on the defensive line, I’m excited for (H-K-T’s) Karrlen Waymyers and Aaron Bowens. Right now, we’re trying to refine both the offense and defense.”

One position that is stable is quarterback as sixth-year senior Corey Fields returns to the lead the Bulldogs. Fields suffered a shoulder injury against Morgan State last season that kept him from playing the majority of conference play.

“There’s no quarterback battle, Corey’s the guy,” Pough said. “But, Andre Washington has made some nice throws and is turning into a capable backup. Pro (Franklin) may come along by the middle of the season and Marcus Freeman has shown some development.”

Franklin, the redshirt freshman from Greenville, started in place of Fields last season before suffering a knee injury. He is still not cleared for contact, but has thrown in camp while wearing a brace.

While many fans reminisce about the 2021 Celebration Bowl victory over the Tigers, JSU will probably look much different than the squad the Bulldogs defeated two years ago. Head coach Deion Sanders is now the head coach at Colorado, and many of his players decided to make the trip with him.

Jackson State hired T.C. Taylor to replace Sanders after he coached tight ends and receivers the last three seasons. There is some familiarity with Taylor as he was the offensive coordinator at North Carolina Central from 2014-18.

“It’s a new staff, but some of those guys have gone against us before,” Pough said. “Our first four games are against teams with new head coaches, so we’re trying to study where they were before rather than where they are now. We’re the first game for Jackson (and Charlotte) which is a little bit of an issue, it may take us a quarter before we know what they really have.”

South Carolina State has quite a tradition in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, having won the inaugural contest in 2005 against Alabama State (27-14). The Bulldogs have currently have a 3-1 record in the event, and the MEAC currently holds an 11-5 edge overall.

“The (SWAC) likes to think they’re our daddy because there are so many more (teams in their conference),” Pough said. “We may not have as many teams, but we feel like we’re more competitively balanced. All of our teams have the capability to win on any Saturday.”