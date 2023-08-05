South Carolina State held its first scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and Willie Jeffries Field.

The first-team offense scored on its first play as Gaffney’s Tyler Smith took a handoff 75 yards for a touchdown. The redshirt freshman would score twice as SC State had four rushing touchdowns on the day.

“We got some pretty good freshman running backs,” SC State head coach Buddy Pough said following the scrimmage. “Even the guys we have returning are freshmen, guys like (Tyler) Smith and Josh Shaw. We have a lot of good players (at the position), possibly the best group we’ve ever had.”

Quarterback Corey Fields added two touchdown passes, both to Justin Smith-Brown, to close out the scoring for the offense.

“Corey is the guys that puts the offense on track,” Pough said. “He knows what he’s doing, and gives us an opportunity to have a shot at winning. It’s a pleasure having a grown up in charge.”

Fields returned to Orangeburg as a fifth-year senior after injuring his shoulder last season. He’s expected to be the starter when SC State opens the season against Jackson State in Atlanta as part of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

“(Corey) has done a great job of adapting and picking up what we’re doing (on offense),” SC State offensive coordinator Kevin Magouirk said. “He’s got that ‘it’ factor where guys gravitate toward him, and want to follow him.”

Fields said he was overall pleased with his performance, but knows there is still more work to be done.

“As an offense, we were able to fly around with the football,” Fields said of the first scrimmage. “We had some mistakes, some fumbles, but overall it was a good day. I know what (Coach) Pough expects of me and how he wants the offense to go. My focus is to get everyone on the same page.”

While the defense did give up some rushing yards Saturday, they were able to force multiple turnovers including a Jared Kirksey scoop and score and an interception returned for a touchdown.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” SC State defensive coordinator Thomas Howard said after the scrimmage. “We’re working hard, and the thing for me is this is practice eight for these guys learning what we’re doing. We’ve done some good things to this point, but when the lights come on, that’s when we need to turn it up.”

Howard was hired in May, after the conclusion of SC State’s spring practice. He doesn’t look at the late start as a negative.

“There’s no disadvantage (to coming in late),” Howard said. “Everyone is excited and ready to see what’s going on. These kids want to learn and get better, so the biggest job for us coaches is putting them in the right spots to let them excel.”

As he and his coaches begin to break down film from Saturday, Howard said his biggest focus will be the energy and effort his players displayed on the field.

“I can coach fundamentals and the little technical things, but playing with max effort is key,” Howard said. “The good news is we get to play again next week, so we’ll go back to the drawing board and work every day to get better through film study, practice and meetings. We’re going to be ready, we just have a ways to go.”

On offense, Magouirk said his players were a little sloppy in the scrimmage, but overall it was a good showing.

“We executed, for the most part, but there are still a lot of little things to clean up,” Magouirk said.

Pough said he was impressed with the performance of some of the older offensive linemen during Saturday’s scrimmage.

“We have some older guys in that group that are starting to show themselves to be able to do some things,” Pough said. “They give us a chance to be pretty good. It’s fun to watch those guys run up and down the field a little.”

SC State will hold its second scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. It will be followed by a “Meet the Players” event scheduled for Noon. Fans have a chance to meet all of SC State’s fall sport athletes.