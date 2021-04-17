Bryant, Contreras lead Cubs over Braves in Kazmar's return

"There could have been obvious times where I doubted that this opportunity would ever come," he said. "Honestly, it never really left my mind, especially the last few years that I've been playing in Gwinnett I still felt like I had the ability to play at this level. Just super fortunate to get this opportunity — one to do it with an Atlanta Braves uniform on and secondly to do it at Wrigley Field is amazing."

The gap between big league appearances was the greatest since that of right-hander Ralph Winegarner, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Winegarner played on June 23, 1936, for the Cleveland Indians and did not return to the majors until July 7, 1949, with the St. Louis Browns — a span of 13 years and 14 days.

Trevor Williams (2-1) allowed one run and four hits in five innings. He had given up five runs and 10 hits against Pittsburgh in his previous start.

Hector Ynoa (0-1) gave up six runs and seven hits — including three homers — in four innings.

Contreras hit solo shots in the first and third innings off Ynoa, and Bryant hit two-run drives against Jesse Biddle in the fifth and Jacob Webb in the sixth.

Contreras has homered in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.