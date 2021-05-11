Brother doesn't follow through on ideas

DEAR HARRIETTE: I think that my brother has a bunch of good ideas, but he never executes them. I'm afraid I'm watching him turn into one of those people who is all talk and no action. I know that people are getting sick of him and his lack of follow-through. I even watched my dad loan him money to kickstart his business plan only for him to spend the money on random things. What can I do to make sure he tightens up? -- Just Do It

DEAR JUST DO IT: Your brother might benefit from an entrepreneurial bootcamp where he can learn how to go from thinking about an idea to executing it. There are a lot of dreamers in the world, but far fewer people go the distance and make a plan that they complete. Suggest that your brother consider a particular idea that he is passionate about and then take a class or workshop to learn how to build that idea into a business.

